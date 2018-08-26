Imagination Library of Louisville making kids happy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was about eight months ago WAVE 3 News helped launch Imagination Library in the Heart of Louisville.
Ebony O'Rea said when she learned of the Imagination Library of Louisville program available in her Taylor Berry neighborhood, she immediately signed up her 20-month-old daughter Mia.
"The fact that it's free and comes straight to your house. It's really a no brainer. You should really take advantage of the opportunity and something that's going to benefit your child," O'Rea said.
Every child who is signed up gets a free book in the mail every month from birth to the age of five. Mia has already received several books.
"The first thing Mia does (when she gets it) is she's excited, and I tell her it's for her and she's super excited about that. And I tell her to open it," O'Rea said.
Singer Dolly Parton started the program in 1995. Since then it's spread around the country and world, creating memories for families.
"I think it will encourage families just to spend a few moments and read to their kids," O'Rea said with a smile.
WAVE 3 News with support from Delta Dental, the Junior League of Louisville, the Rotary Club of Louisville, as well as individual donations is happy to let you know Imagination Library is now available in certain parts of Louisville. To see if you live in that area, click here.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.