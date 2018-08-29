Henryville woman charged, accused of attacking landlord following eviction notice

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A landlord in Henryville said one of his apartment tenants he was trying to evict attacked him, putting him in the hospital.
Police were called to the apartment complex at 1309 Mount Zion Road on Saturday. Police arrested Suzanne Garrett, 57, who lives in the complex.
The landlord had notified Garrett he was evicting her, according to police. Neighbors told police he was trying to leave when she grabbed him by his collar and threw him to the ground and hit his head hard, police records show.
Garrett said they argued over the eviction and told police that he had pushed her first. Neighbors who witnessed the account told police they had not seen him push her, but did see her throw him to the ground.
The landlord was in and out of consciousness and bleeding when police arrived. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment with what Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull called a “serious head injury.”
Garrett is in the Clark County Jail charged with battery resulting in serious injury.
“It’s not clear whether she had the actual intent to cause such serious injury to him or not," Mull said. "However, any time an assault occurs when someone is on hard surface -- pavement, concrete, asphalt -- the potential is there for something very serious to happen and for a serious criminal charge to be filed as a result of that.”
More serious charges could be filed against Garrett depending on the victim's condition.
Garrett will be in court Thursday morning for an initial hearing. If convicted, she could face up to six years in prison.
