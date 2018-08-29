High temperatures cancel volleyball game inside gym with no air conditioning

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - High temperatures and humidity have hung heavy around southern Indiana in the late August heat wave.
The heat was high enough that Silver Creek Middle school cancelled its volleyball game Tuesday night in Sellersburg.
It has to be pretty hot inside a gym or outside for the district to cancel a game, according to Tom Brillhart, Assistant Superintendent at West Clark Community Schools.
Before the game Tuesday, school leaders measured the temperature and relative heat index inside the gym without air conditioning and saw the heat index level already at 104 degrees. Not wanting any athletes or people in the stands getting sick from the heat, they decided to cancel.
All of the gyms in West Clark schools are without air conditioning, Brillhart said. But staff do keep a close eye on the temperatures inside to ensure students aren’t at risk even if they’re exercising inside.
Brillhart also said Tuesday night’s game was the first they’ve had to cancel this year because of the heat, adding that it may be the last if the heat wave fades soon. But so long as temperatures stay dangerously hot, he said they’ll continue to prioritize safety in sports.
“We have to understand that we have conditions out there that are dangerous - whether you’re a 12-year-old, a 16-year-old or even a 66-year-old," Brillhart said. “So we have to be cognizant of that, make sure our staff is aware of that and make sure it’s in the best interest of all kids' safety.”
Indiana now requires heat exhaustion training in schools to help staff recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses and keep athletes safe while they’re practicing or playing.
West Clark does make changes to sports schedules and the ways athletes practice depending on the heat, Brillhart said. The football team, for example, will practice without pads but with helmets when temperatures are dangerously hot, which helps keep kids safer and cooler on the fields.
