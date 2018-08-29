Kentucky Department of Education accepts JCPS takeover settlement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Board of Education (KDE) has unanimously voted to dismiss a proposed state takeover of the largest school district in Kentucky.
On Wednesday, Interim Education Commissioner, Dr. Wayne Lewis, presented the details of the settlement between KDE and JCPS. Lewis described the requirements of JCPS regarding corrective action plans, the student assignment plan, special education leadership, investigative offices, enhanced oversight, new audits, training requirements, and updates.
As part of the settlement, the JCPS board will keep most of the power. The Kentucky Department of Education will take over policies regarding in impact restraint and seclusion, early childhood education, and special education.
As part of that settlement, JCPS and the KDE will negotiate a final corrective action plan within 15 days.
There will be a follow-up audit within JCPS in 2020. Until then, JCPS Superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio will have to work under the states supervision. A specific date for the 2020 audit has not been set.
