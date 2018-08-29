New, affordable housing available in Lake Dreamland through Riverport Landings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new kind of affordable housing has opened in Louisville’s Lake Dreamland neighborhood.
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on Riverport Landings, located in the 3300 block of Cathe Dykstra Way off Cane Run Road.
Riverport Landings is made up of senior living, family apartments and the Riverport Scholar House. The scholar house is a 64-unit community for low-income single parent families and youth who have aged out of the state’s foster care system.
Riverport Landings will also include a community park, retail space and other amenities that residents from all three properties will be able to access.
More information on Riverport Landings can be found here.
The project is a joint venture between Marian Development and LDG Development - who combined have provided more than 9,000 affordable housing units for seniors, students and families across America, according to a release.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.