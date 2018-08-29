New restaurant brings life back to popular neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five and a half years. That’s how long businesses and residents have been waiting for something to move into a piece of property that was once home to an iconic restaurant in Louisville. When Lynn’s Paradise Café closed, it hurt a lot of businesses some were forced to close. With a new business, folks are ready for things to turn around.
On August 21, Martin's BBQ Joint opened up their second Louisville location at the Barrett Avenue building that once housed Lynn's.
“There are quite a few bar-b-que joints here in town but, we do whole hogs,” said Paul Flohn, general manager of Martin’s BBQ Joint.
Techelsa Bosley was dining in lunch with her mother.
“I love good bar-b-que,” Bosley said. “My mom was raised in the south she knows good bar-b-que.”
Lynn’s was known for the crazy décor. Martin’s has its own quirky style.
“There is it’s own sense of eclecticness to it,” Flohn said. “As you can see we have wrestling bar that is retro.”
There is plenty of retro going on next door at The Nitty Gritty.
“We’ve hung in there,” said Amy Kunzler, manager of The Nitty Gritty. “We’re hanging tough.”
With Martin’s being the new kid on the block, Kunzler says she’s noticing more people around.
“We can see an uptick in the business and certainly feels like there is a lot more life in the neighborhood,” Kunzler said.
Some businesses weren’t as fortunate as The Nitty Gritty and ended up closing or moving.
“We are coming in at the right time,” Samantha Faith from Goldheart: stones and such said. The store that specializes in crystals moved next to Martin’s in late spring.
Faith said timing for their move in has been helpful.
“It may not have gone so well because that place was vacant and that’s what everyone came down here for was Lynn’s when it was open,” Faith said. “We see a lot more people coming in that may not usually stop by and I think in the later hours it’s definitely increased. We tried staying open a little later. Usually we close at 6:30 over the weekend we stayed open till 8 we had a lot more foot traffic between 6:30-8:00 and I think it was dinner rush.”
Fairly new to the neighborhood is also Flora Kitchenette. In about six weeks, V-Grits, a vegan brew pub, will be opening in the old Monkey Wrench location. They’ll be open for lunch and dinner, bringing even more folks to Barret Avenue.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.