Scattered storms on Wednesday

Overnight we’ll keep an isolated to scattered storm chance in as the cold front causing all of this will be sinking into the region with some instability and moisture still very much in place. Thursday afternoon looks drier for most of us as the front sinks southward into Southern Kentucky. Any isolated to scattered storm chance will be in Central and Southern Kentucky during the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will take a hit, only getting into the mid 80s thanks to cooler air behind the front.