Scattered storms on Wednesday

We’ve seen a few downpours in and around Louisville today, but the main “show” is now gathering on radar to our west. Those south of I-64 have the best chance of seeing these additional downpours and storms through the early evening. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats with any stronger storm, with a small chance for a isolated Severe Thunderstorm Warning or two.
Overnight we’ll keep an isolated to scattered storm chance in as the cold front causing all of this will be sinking into the region with some instability and moisture still very much in place. Thursday afternoon looks drier for most of us as the front sinks southward into Southern Kentucky. Any isolated to scattered storm chance will be in Central and Southern Kentucky during the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will take a hit, only getting into the mid 80s thanks to cooler air behind the front.
The aforementioned front surges northward on Friday as a warm front and will likely bring another chance of scattered storms. This leaves us with a hot Labor Day weekend with highs near 90° and a small storm chance each day. The hottest of this stretch will likely come mid next week as highs may go for the mid 90s depending on how dry we are before that point. Summer’s not over!
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.