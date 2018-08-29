Shipping container home taking shape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a project that's hard to miss in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.
In late June, shipping containers stacked up on each other were getting a lot of attention at Logan and Breckinridge Streets. It’s going to be a shipping container home.
PREVIOUS STORY: Could a box of: steel be your new Kentucky home?
WAVE 3 News checked back in on the property that was getting started just months ago and it’s starting to take shape with a coat of paint, a door, and windows.
Richard Ronald, of RJ Ronald Creative Design and Construction, said it will eventually be a 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath home. A model home and at some point it would be rented out.
The home is expected to be finished in a few months.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.