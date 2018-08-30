Bicyclist dies following hit-and-run on Westport Road

By Sarah Jackson | August 30, 2018 at 4:40 AM EST - Updated August 30 at 7:24 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The hit-and-run happened in the 8100 block of Westport Road, near Westport Middle School, around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Witnesses told police the bicyclist was going westbound on Westport Road when he was hit by the driver of a white pickup truck.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

