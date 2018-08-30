Cards believe they can beat #1 Alabama

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - “If we can get where we have every single guy on our team, every single coach on our team to believe like I believe -- cause I believe we’re go beat them,” University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino said at the Cards Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 17.
This week there’s evidence that his players are on board.
“They got a good D front, but we got a great O line," offensive lineman Lukayus McNiel said. “So I mean, if we can dominate up front, then we’re not worried about their front at all.”
The Cards do return four starters on the offensive line and will go up against an Alabama defense that lost 9 of its 12 starters.
The belief they could win had already reached the UofL receivers. Dez Fitzpatrick showed that at media day on Aug. 11. He’s looking forward to some press coverage from the Tide.
“If a cornerback can stop me one-on-one with no help and he’s right in my face, then I’m not doing my job,” Fitzpatrick said. “I feel like every receiver in our receiving corps can honestly beat every one of their db’s one-on-one, coverage. So it ties into the other stuff -- if the blocks are right, if the quarterback’s drop is right, if we ran an eight yard route instead of a 10 yard route -- that’s the kind of stuff we just need to sharpen up. But I feel like just straight talent wise, I feel like we have the upper edge against their secondary, 1000%.”
"It's not a new thing or anything," Petrino said on Monday. "It's the same thing you try to do for every game and part of your job as a coach is to get your players to believe that you can go out there and win the game. Get your players to believe during the game that you can go out there and win the game, that's a big part of coaching."
UofL and #1 Alabama meet on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Orlando, FL in the Camping World Kickoff Game.
