Charges upgraded for woman accused of attacking landlord

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A woman accused of attacking her landlord after he tried to evict her appeared in court Thursday.
Suzanne Garrett, 57, is charged with battery.
Garrett’s landlord had notified Garrett he was evicting her from an apartment in the 1300 block of Mount Zion Road, according to police.
Neighbors told police he was trying to leave when she grabbed him by his collar and threw him to the ground and hit his head hard, police records show.
Garrett said they argued over the eviction and told police he had pushed her first. Neighbors who witnessed the account told police they had not seen him push her but did see her throw him to the ground.
The landlord was in and out of consciousness and bleeding when police arrived. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment. The victim remained in the hospital with a serious head injury on Thursday.
In court, Garrett’s charges were upgraded from a level 5 felony to a level 3.
Garrett has four other battery related charges under her belt. Her attorney argued she has bipolar disorder. Garrett's bond was set at $7,500 and she must wear an ankle monitor. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and she cannot return to the apartment complex.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.