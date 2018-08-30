District weighs expulsion for student after video game post shooting zombies in school

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Scottsburg teen faces criminal charges and expulsion from school over a video game he posted. The school said it’s a threat, while the family said it’s just a game.
Sean Small took the video on his phone. It shows him shooting and killing zombies on the game The Walking Dead: Our World - from the hallways of his high school.
“This game’s being played all over the world right now. There’s contests going on, it’s just a silly little game. That’s all,” Kris Small, Sean Small’s father, said.
Small said the video is no threat, just a game.
"Sean is not a threat to anyone," Small said.
But with students walking around in the background and characters blowing off zombie heads in the augmented reality video, it made a student uncomfortable enough to report it to school leaders and off-duty law enforcement working at the school. They agreed, and Sean was suspended from school, then arrested and charged with intimidation.
The Walking Dead: Our World app uses what’s called augmented reality, using your phone’s camera to put zombies into your everyday world for you to shoot and kill. And that realistic setting where the zombie video game is played is what has some people concerned.
As a member of the Indiana National Guard, the charges could impact Sean’s future. An expulsion hearing Thursday afternoon will determine if Sean can come back to school.
"And Lord, I pray Father, that the school would just back down from what they’re doing. In Jesus' name, amen,” family members said, coming together before walking into the hearing.
Both the family and the school presented their arguments to the district to determine if Small will be expelled.
Scott County District 2 Superintendent Marc Slaton said in a statement, they take student and staff safety seriously. The district and law enforcement investigate situations which are considered threats, whether they’re perceived or real, Slaton said.
Kris said he understands the school’s need to protect against a threat but says this video isn’t one.
"We all want our kids to be safe. I mean, my kids go here in this community, I want them safe and I’m afraid for things, so I get their concerns. We just need cooler heads to prevail and step back and say, ‘Okay, this is nothing,'” Small said. "I’ve told everyone, no, it wasn’t a wise thing to do. But it wasn’t a criminal thing to do.”
Now, he said, he’s hoping the district lets Sean stay in school and put this social media post behind them.
