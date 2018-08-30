Forecast: Cooler but cloudy afternoon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The morning showers and thunderstorms are long gone. Despite the drier conditions, most of us are cloudy. However, a chosen few are getting to enjoy patches of clear blue sky.
Northerly winds will keep our highs in the 80s today but the lingering humidity means it will still feel like near 90°. Friday begins dry but as a warm front slides north we’ll see showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Some of these storms may produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds. The heat ramps up just in time for the Labor Day weekend with highs back in the 90s by Saturday.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy; Spotty shower otherwise (20%); HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT: Some clear/fog; LOW: 72°
FRIDAY: Dry much of the day; Thunderstorms increase late (40%); HIGH: 88°
