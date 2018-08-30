FORECAST: Downpours overnight mainly south of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’re watching downpours develop on the radar this evening and those will continue to bubble up and down over the next several hours.
Patches of heavy rain are possible, mainly south of Louisville, overnight and even into the morning commute on Thursday. Louisville will stay mostly dry through this period, but don’t be shocked if a brief downpour manages to sneak its way north into Jefferson County.
Thursday afternoon looks drier for most of us as the front sinks southward into southern Kentucky. Any isolated to scattered storm chance will be in central and southern Kentucky during the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will take a hit, only getting into the mid 80s thanks to cooler air behind the front.
That front surges northward on Friday as a warm front and will likely bring another chance of scattered storms.
This leaves us with a hot Labor Day weekend with highs near 90° and a small storm chance each day. The hottest of this stretch will likely come in the middle of next week, as highs may go for the mid 90s depending on how dry we are before that point. Summer’s not over!
FORECAST
TONIGHT
Isolated storms in Kentucky (30%)
Mostly cloudy
LOW: 74°
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated storms in southern Kentucky (20%)
HIGH: 85°
FRIDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 88°
LOW: 72°
IN THE APP
- Overnight storm outlook
- Friday scattered storm setup
- Labor Day Weekend events outlook
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.