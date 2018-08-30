Grieving family to hit and run driver: ‘Do the right thing’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After losing her son, Mary Melvin fought through the tears to tell a hit and run driver to come forward.
“What would you feel if it was a relative of yours or your child?” Melvin said. “How would you feel if someone just left them on the side of the road like a piece of trash? How would you feel?”
Austin Melvin, 23, died after being struck by a U-Haul rental truck while riding a bicycle Tuesday night on Preston Highway between Gilmore Lane and East Indian Trail.
“He flew off his bike onto the other side of the road and he just lay there dead. He got run over by another car,” witness Ronnall Clark Jr. said.
The driver of the U-Haul left the scene and abandoned the truck. Austin’s family wants to know why.
“I mean he was 23 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Mary Melvin said. “I miss him. I just want him to come walking up the driveway and I’ll never see that again.”
Austin’s sister, Erin Melvin, made an appeal on Facebook.
“Anyone with any information please step forward so he gets the justice he deserves," the post said.
“Turn yourself in please,” Mary Melvin said. “You took the most precious thing from me, something that I thought I would never have. Just do the right thing.”
The Louisville Metro Police Department did not respond Wednesday to requests for an update on the investigation.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
