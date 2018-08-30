Make it a Goode Morning 8.30.18

The main issue over the next 36 hours will be the fading cold front today and it returning as a warm front Friday. The good news is that the “fading” process means rain chances will remain quite low and spotty. We will actually get to enjoy a nice N/NW wind at times to help lower the humidity a tad...but likely not to your complete liking :)
The amount of cloud cover today will determine just how warm we get, but mid 80s looks to be the “high-end” range for now. Most below that level.
It will be the warm front portion of the forecast that will contain challenges. We will start off dry Friday but increasing moisture from the south by the afternoon will also increase the thunderstorm coverage. These look to expand even more into Friday evening as the front lifts north. Torrential rainfall will be the main concern along with intense lightning and perhaps gusty winds. The thunderstorms look elevated for now...which would limit the wind gust potential. If the thunderstorms can become more “rooted”, then we will need to watch that.
Rain chances are in at about 40% for now, but don’t be surprise if those get raised in future updates.
As far as the holiday weekend, we will need to watch another wave tracking from Chicago into Ohio Saturday. It may help focus some thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Once we move into Sunday and Labor Day, there really won’t be much of an obvious trigger for thunderstorms, so expect just the normal pop-up variety. It will be a hot weekend regardless. Just be AWARE of the thunderstorm potential and have a backup plan.
The heat will once again be the big story next week with the strong Bermuda High taking over.
Today’s video will cover all of this plus the latest Farmer’s Almanac Winter Outlook...just for fun :)
Make it a Goode Morning!
