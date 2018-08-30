Make it a Goode Morning 8.30.18

It will be the warm front portion of the forecast that will contain challenges. We will start off dry Friday but increasing moisture from the south by the afternoon will also increase the thunderstorm coverage. These look to expand even more into Friday evening as the front lifts north. Torrential rainfall will be the main concern along with intense lightning and perhaps gusty winds. The thunderstorms look elevated for now...which would limit the wind gust potential. If the thunderstorms can become more “rooted”, then we will need to watch that.