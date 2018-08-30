Man who hired dog sitter finds two shirtless men, lube, neglected dog

COLORADO CITY, CO (KXRM/CNN) - It appears obedience school may be in order for one dog sitter.
The woman agreed to watch a man's dog. However, when the owner returned to his house, he walked into a hair-raising situation.
“The general smell in the house was just disgusting, I’ve had all the windows and doors open,” Klete Keller said.
He came home around 1 a.m. and noticed two men without their shirts on sitting on the couch.
"There was an open bottle of personal lubricant and a camcorder on the end table, so it’s pretty self explanatory what was going on." Keller said.
The dog sitter was nowhere to be seen. It turns out she was in the bathroom, showering.
“But to be completely honest, I didn’t have WD-40 and my keys were stuck in my car so I ended up grabbing what I had in my car, for things, that you know, I do on my personal time and I didn’t think to put it back in my car,” said the dog sitter, who wanted to remain anonymous.
Keller said that wasn’t it, though. His sheets were also dirty, and as he looked closer, “there is also, what I can only assume, are bodily fluids on the couch.”
"I wouldn't know anything about that, because I know that I took a shower at his house and I sat on the couch in a towel and that was before my friends got there," she said.
Keller said his dog Jimbo was also locked in a bedroom, sitting in his own urine, acting terrified.
“It was just, just a total mess and I can only imagine what poor Jimbo saw in there,” Keller said.
According to Wag, the platform Keller used to hire the sitter, the dog sitter had a rating of 4.96 out of 5 and had completed a combination of 305 walks and dog sittings.
Wag also issued a statement regarding this matter which reads in part, "We have launched an investigation into this incident and have suspended the sitter from our platform. … The circumstances around this incident are unacceptable and we expect everyone on our platform to conduct themselves in a professional manner.
As far as her experience with Keller, though, the sitter apologized: “I’d like to apologize to him for making him feel like I violated his house because that wasn’t my intention, I misinterpreted information and I had guests over when I shouldn’t have.”
