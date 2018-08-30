In memory of John Asher: How to express sympathy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of John Asher has set up a scholarship fund in his name.
Asher, a man synonymous with Churchill Downs and a giant in the horse racing industry, died suddenly of a heart attack on Monday while on vacation with his family in Florida.
A sudden and strong sense of grief has swept over many in Louisville, and his family wanted to create a way for those who knew and loved Asher to express their sympathy.
As those who knew him well knew, Asher graduated from Western Kentucky University and remained a lifelong fan of his alma matter.
His family created a scholarship fund along with WKU to help students pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
RELATED STORIES
Those wishing to contribute may do so in the following ways:
1) Via Mail. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the John Asher Scholarship Fund, c/o College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd. 41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Checks should be made payable to the College Heights Foundation and please note John Asher Scholarship Fund in the memo line.
2) Via Phone. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the John Asher Scholarship Fund, c/o College Heights Foundation, by calling 270-745-4597 and providing a credit card number. Please indicate over the phone that the gift is in memory of John Asher.
3) Online. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the John Asher Scholarship Fund, c/o WKU College Heights Foundation, by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.