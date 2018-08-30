New court documents reveal an alleged cover-up in LMPD Explorer Program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Federal documents part of the LMPD Explorer investigation have been made public.
The documents allege a cover-up at the hands of Curtis Flaherty, a former LMPD Major who was the supervisor of the program. The lawsuit lists a long list of defendants including the department and the city.
The documents allege Brad Schuhmann, an LMPD officer involved in the Explorer program, sexually abused a female Explorer and sent her sexually explicit pictures. The alleged abuse would happen in Schuhmann’s vehicle, the court documents state.
The parents of the victim, identified as B.L., confronted Schuhmann and then asked to meet with Flaherty. But Flaherty did not report the abuse, according to the documents.
It further states Flaherty, and four other officers confronted the victim about it during an LMPD Explorer Camp in Atlanta Georgia. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, Kenneth Betts and another officer, Julie Schmidt interrogated B.L. for an hour on a courtyard bench, blaming her for the abuse. The interrogation was so intense, that the Explorer was hysterically sobbing.
Flaherty is accused of joining the other officers in their interrogation of the victim, and later went to her hotel room with a group of officers also named as defendants and searched it, going through her belongings without permission or a warrant the lawsuit states. Her cell phone was also taken, and searched.
When the victim’s parents found out, the lawsuit states Flaherty told them they would not have to pay for the trip.
None of the events that happened were reported by any of the officers. The attorneys for the victims have long alleged there was an effort to cover up the allegations of sexual abuse made by Explorers.
The documents were revealed after a motion was filed to unseal them 15 days ago.
