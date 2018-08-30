New skate spot unveiled in Breslin Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A brand new skate spot has been unveiled in Louisville’s Irish Hill neighborhood.
The Louisville Parks Foundation joined Mayor Greg Fischer in Breslin Park on Thursday for a first look at the location.
The $95,000 “skate-able art” structure is the first of its kind in the region. The unique blueprint, crafted by Hunger Skateparks out of Bloomington, Indiana, is designed to accommodate skaters at all levels of difficulty.
Christy Weezer and Bart Smith of Hunger Skateparks were present at Thursday’s reveal. While detailing the construction and design process, Weezer explained the significance of the design to the community in which it was built.
“You’ll see in the mosaic these lightning bolts because when I was making it, it was a bit of an organic design where I was thinking electricity and water brought life,” Weezer said. “And that’s what I was thinking we brought here as like, a beacon to the community."
The skate spot is the latest public park to receive added amenities funded by the Louisville Parks Foundation - but this is just phase one. Next, a state-of-the-art shade structure is expected to be added to the park, which will complete the Breslin Park 2.0 project.
The skate spot was funded through the partnership between the Parks Foundation, Home Skateshop, Councilman Bill Hollander, Grind Burgers, Spinelli’s Pizza, Vegan Jerky Company, and a number of other individual donors.
