Walmart to start using Velocity 65 facility in Shepherdsville; hundreds of new jobs likely

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another retail giant plans to bring hundreds of jobs to WAVE Country.
Gov. Matt Bevin’s office announced Thursday that Walmart will spend more than $40 million to start using the Velocity 65 Trade Center in Shepherdsville.
The fulfillment center will create about 400 full-time jobs, and several hundred more temporary and seasonal opportunities with both Walmart and subsidiary Jet.com.
Bevin said in a statement that Walmart’s announcement reinforces Kentucky’s reputation as a logistics and distribution leader.
“We are excited to welcome Walmart and Jet.com’s distribution facility to Bullitt County and the commonwealth,” Bevin said in the statement. “This is a major new venture for the company that will bring significant investment and hundreds of jobs to the region.
Walmart is expected to start using the 720,000-square-foot facility in the fall.
“I am thrilled Walmart is expanding its investment and presence in our community,” Shepherdsville Mayor Curtis Hockenbury said. “The project will have a huge impact on the economy and provide jobs that will improve the lives of Shepherdsville residents. This is another indication that this is a great place to do business.”
