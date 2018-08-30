Teddy Bridgewater on the move again

(WAVE) - Former Louisville football star Teddy Bridgewater was traded to the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.
Bridgewater, who led UofL to a 30-9 record as the Cards' starting quarterback from 2011-2013, including two bowl wins, was traded from the New York Jets to the Saints.
The Saints gave up a third-round pick in next year’s draft in exchange for Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick, according to the NFL Network.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted Bridgewater with the final pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Bridgewater started 12 games as an NFL rookie that year, then earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl following his second season, in which he led the Vikings to their first NFC North Division title in six years.
Then, in practice in August 2016, Bridgewater blew out his knee and was expected to be out 18 months. Some early reports even suggested his career was over. But he had healed enough to return late in the 2017 season, and the NFL took notice that he was back.
The Jets traded for him in March 2018, then drafted highly-heralded Sam Darnold, thus creating a three-way competition for the top job with last year’s starter, Josh McCown.
Not long into camp, it became clear that Bridgewater had become trade bait, but many experts were surprised the Jets only got a third-rounder for him. And now calling the Mercedes-Benz Superdome his new home, Bridgewater has probably already thought about one of his previous stops there -- the 2013 Sugar Bowl in which he led the Cards to victory over the Florida Gators.
