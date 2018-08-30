Thousands expected at President Trump’s MAGA rally in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - President Donald Trump is set to appear in Evansville on Thursday night, for what the White House has dubbed a “Make America Great Again” rally.
WFIE in Evansville reported hundreds waiting in line outside the Ford Center before dawn Thursday morning in hopes of snagging a good view of the 45th President of the United States. The president is scheduled to begin speaking around 8 p.m ET.
Trump’s visit is also an effort to ramp up support of businessman Mike Braun, who is running for the senate seat as a Republican candidate. His opponent is Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly.
Tickets for the event can still be claimed here.
Though roads around the Ford Center will be blocked, protests outside of the venue are expected.
WAVE 3 News has crews in Evansville and will bring you the latest as the historic event unfolds.
