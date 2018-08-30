Trouble sleeping? Ditch the sleep aids and try these foods

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you’re in need of a good night’s sleep, try skipping the sleep aids and focus on dinner.
If you have trouble sleeping, chances are you’ve tried the natural sleep aid, melatonin. But did you know certain foods will actually help your body produce melatonin?
Tryptophan is what makes us sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner and when you eat foods that contain high levels of the amino acid it raises your serotonin, which your body needs to make melatonin - which helps you drift off to sleep.
Fish, cherries and almonds all contain naturally high sleep levels of sleep-inducing ingredients.
Most people think bananas give you energy, but they’re also rich in magnesium which relaxes your muscles. Bananas also contain serotonin and melatonin.
Figs and sweet potatoes are also good go-to choices.
And despite what you may have heard, a glass of wine before bed isn’t what the sleep doctor ordered.
Erin Gussler is a nutritionist and says drinking alcohol before bed, can actually drop your blood sugars at night, which prevents you from getting a deep, restful, sleep.
If you’re looking for something sweet to substitute for wine, try dark chocolate. It contains high levels of magnesium, but Gussler warns to eat it at least an hour before bed because it also contains a small amount of caffeine.
