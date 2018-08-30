Want to be on Family Feud?

Want to be on Family Feud?
One of America's longest-running game shows is coming to Louisville.
By John P. Wise | August 30, 2018 at 9:36 AM EST - Updated August 30 at 9:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - “Family Feud,” one of the longest-running game shows in television history, is coming to Louisville.

Hosted by comedian and TV star Steve Harvey, its scheduled debut on WAVE 3 News is set for Sept. 10.

And in order to find fun, high-energy families of five from WAVE Country, show producers will be scouting for talent in Louisville on Sept. 22-23.

If you and your family are interested, here are some guidelines to keep in mind for the auditions:

+ Special talents

+ Families wearing the same outfits

+ There are no age requirements, but family members should be at least 15 years old due to the nature of the questions

+ Family members must be related by blood, marriage or legal adoption

+ Click here for more eligibility requirements and answers to some FAQs

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.