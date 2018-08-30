WAVE 3 News Editorial - Aug. 30, 2018: Labor and unemployment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It is an interesting celebration of labor this weekend.
Unemployment is 4.3% in Kentucky, 3.4% in Indiana, and less than 3.4% in 14 states. It is less than 5% in every state with the exception of West Virginia and Alaska.
In many states, businesses can’t find enough workers to fill open jobs, or planned job expansions.
Five years ago, there were three million open jobs. Today, there are nearly seven million open jobs.
A skills gap seems to be the challenge. There are just not enough qualified people to fill the open positions.
Retiring baby boomers are vacating jobs faster than young workers can replace them, especially in the skilled trades, manufacturing, and health care.
Accelerating the deployment of automation and other labor-saving technology will help some, but it won’t be enough.
As we enter the political season full bore after Labor Day, discussion of this critical issue should be paramount with all candidates.
