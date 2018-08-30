Woman said she found cleaning tablets in her Starbucks drink

LAYTON, UT (KSTU/CNN) – Starbucks and a grocery store are apologizing to a Utah woman after she said she found a nasty surprise in her drink.
You could call Deniece Lee of Layton, UT, a Starbucks connoisseur.
"Over $500 a month on Starbucks. We're there, like I said, one, two, three times a day sometimes," Lee said.
But she said a trip to the Starbucks inside a Smith's grocery store in West Point, UT, Sunday night left more than a bad taste in her mouth.
The Green Tea Frappuccino on ice didn't taste right to Lee, and after downing half of it, she found out why – two cleaning tablets were sitting at the bottom of the cup, she said.
“My last drink of it, it just tasted like burnt rubber, honestly,” she said. “I was scared to death. I was, you know, really panicked. I had no idea what I’d ingested.”
Lee said a Starbucks employee later told her they were cleaning tablets for the espresso machine.
She visited the emergency room after the drink made her nauseous. Doctors advised her to follow up with them in three to five days.
Starbucks released a statement, saying: "Smith's store director and our customer service team have apologized to the customer directly for the mistake and worked to assure her of our commitment to make this right."
Starbucks said it was a mistake that never should have happened, and they're working with Smith's to remind workers about cleaning procedures meant to prevent it from happening again.
Lee said she wants to be paid back for her medical bills, but she hasn't decided if she'll seek any further compensation.
"I honestly think it was an honest mistake. I would hope it was an honest mistake. I really just don't ever want it to happen to anyone else," she said.
