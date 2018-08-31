3-alarm fire burns former Shelbyville business to the ground

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Tapp's Feed Store has a long history in Shelbyville, but sadly on Friday, a devastating fire confirmed the already-condemned building won't have a future.
The three-alarm blaze started around lunchtime and the flames burned for hours.
Several departments were called to the now-vacant building on Kentucky Street in Shelbyville. At one point the fire knocked out electricity to more than 1,000 nearby homes and businesses, but power was eventually restored to the area.
For one family, the loss goes well beyond an electrical outage.
“It’s a shame,” Virginia Tapp said. “I am going to miss it because I have a lot of memories here.”
Tapp’s family owned the feed store. She spent two decades working there. Watching thick, black smoke shoot from a site that holds so many memories was heartbreaking for her.
“I was really sad and was crying all afternoon,” Tapp said.
Tapp said she knew the building was condemned and no one would be in there, but she remembered how close it was to the animal shelter.
“It’s a scary situation for these animals as to what is going on,” Shelby County Judge Dan Ison said.
Ison helped move about a dozen dogs and cats away from the kennels exposed to heat and smoke.
“When we lost power, we had generators that came on to keep the temperature down,” Ison said.
The fire was so hot it warped the siding of a nearby home. Its owner had to evacuate because of heat damage.
"I want to compliment our first responders today,” Ison said.
It took every department in the county to put out the blaze. Additional aid from three surrounding counties was needed as well. While the building couldn’t be saved, Tapp said at least she has memories.
“The kids playing on the feed backs, we used to play basketball,” Tapp said. “There are a lot of good memories.”
The Shelbyville fire chief said there were 14,000-volt power lines on fire. Investigators are yet to determine a cause.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.