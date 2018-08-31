Alison Lundergan Grimes' father indicted, accused of making illegal contributions to her 2014 campaign

Contrary to the allegations in the indictment, Mr. Lundergan did not cause illegal corporate contributions to be made to his daughter’s campaign; nor did he cause his daughter’s campaign to file false campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission. Every effort was made to properly account for and accurately invoice services provided to the campaign by Mr. Lundergan’s companies and their vendors. Likewise, payments made to Dale Emmons – a long-time friend and business associate of Mr. Lundergan’s – were not made on behalf of the campaign and the evidence at trial will show as much.