Alison Lundergan Grimes' father indicted, accused of making illegal contributions to her 2014 campaign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has been indicted for campaign finance conspiracy.
A federal grand jury indicted Jerry Lundergan, 71, and family friend Dale Emmons, 66, Friday for allegedly making illegal contributions to Lundergan-Grimes' 2014 United States Senate campaign. They’re also accused of then trying to cover them up through false disclosure reports and campaign records.
Investigators said the two made corporate contributions of more than $25,000.
Lundergan Grimes released a statement about the indictment on Friday afternoon:
"Today, the Department of Justice announced charges against my father stemming from my 2014 campaign for the United States Senate.
These allegations started as a result of a politically motivated complaint filed against my campaign nearly five years ago. That complaint was already investigated and completely dismissed by the bipartisan Federal Election Commission.
I love my father, and I have faith in the judgment and fairness of the people of Kentucky, and believe when all of the facts are in, my father will be vindicated.
Because this matter is in the courtroom and not the world of politics, I have no further comment."
The law office of J. Guthrie True, which is representing Lundergan, also released a statement claiming its client is innocent:
"Today a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Jerry Lundergan alleging violations of the federal campaign finance laws. The charges arise from allegations related to the 2014 race for the United States Senate. In that race, Mr. Lundergan’s daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes, opposed Mitch McConnell, the current Senate Majority Leader.
Mr. Lundergan and his family are greatly disappointed by the ill-advised decision of the United States Department of Justice to bring these charges. This indictment is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law. It is no secret that Mr. Lundergan supported his daughter’s bid for higher public service, but his efforts were always within the law.
Contrary to the allegations in the indictment, Mr. Lundergan did not cause illegal corporate contributions to be made to his daughter’s campaign; nor did he cause his daughter’s campaign to file false campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission. Every effort was made to properly account for and accurately invoice services provided to the campaign by Mr. Lundergan’s companies and their vendors. Likewise, payments made to Dale Emmons – a long-time friend and business associate of Mr. Lundergan’s – were not made on behalf of the campaign and the evidence at trial will show as much.
The coordinated campaign efforts raised more than $25 million from thousands of Kentuckians and supporters across the nation. The campaign didn’t need or seek any extra help from Jerry Lundergan or his family-run business. The government’s allegations are misguided, and the evidence will confirm that Jerry Lundergan is innocent of all charges."
Lundergan has served as the Kentucky Democratic Party chairman twice before, the first time in 1988 following the election of Gov. Wallace Wilkinson. Later, he was indicted and convicted on felony charges of receiving a no-bid contract to cater a state event. That conviction was later overturned when the court ruled Lundergan should not have been charged with a felony, but a misdemeanor.
Emmons is a political consultant in Richmond.
Kentucky Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-St. Matthews, said the news will have a negative impact on Alison Lundergan Grimes' political future.
“She’s had two of her top campaign officials indicted, and inevitably she’s going to have to answer the questions, ‘What did you know and when did you know it?’” McGarvey told WAVE 3 News' Scott Reynolds on Friday. “Those indictments were issued because there was cause. It’s obviously not a good thing for Alison and certainly her father is going to have to plead or defend himself in court.”
Former Jefferson County GOP chairman Bill Stone said the indictment was no surprise to him.
“So what’s new?” he asked. "Jerry Lundergan is skirting the edges? Jerry Lundergan is a sleazy political operator, where’s the news here?”
