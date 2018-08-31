Bicyclist killed on Westport Road in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, KY -- A bicyclist was killed on Westport Road in front of Westport Middle School in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 8100 block of Westport Road.
The driver who hit the man took off.
Louisville Metro Police traffic investigators had part of the area closed as parents were taking their children to school.
Police said the driver of a white pickup truck not only left the scene but still had the bike on the truck--it was found about a mile away.
Witnesses saw the westbound cyclist, a man believed in his 30s, riding with traffic when he was hit and killed by a white pickup truck headed in the same direction, police said.
“It’s an unfortunate sad situation, I hate to see this,” Marshall Kendrick said.
Police said the driver carried the bike a mile away, down to Lyndon and Herr Lane, before getting it off his grill. The investigation continued as parents tried to get their children to school.
Neighbors and cyclists said drivers fly down Westport Road because it’s so wide.
“I’ve had a bad gut feeling about it before,” Wes Benninger said.
Cyclists wondered why the bike lanes stop at Herr Lane.
The state operates Westport Road. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said they can only put bike lanes in because so many homes line the busy road.
“Further east on that project, we had frontage roads for the residents along the roadway and if we widened further, we would be cutting into those frontage roads and basically have people’s driveways spill out onto Westport Road,” Clifford said.
Other cyclists said the road is very dark in the portion where the man was hit. Clifford said they put lights up on Interstates, but not surface streets like Westport.
“We do not install overhead lighting. There are probably areas were people are like, ‘Well, I see lighting on Shelbyville Road or various places’--but those lights have been installed by permit. So if a business or a group wants to install lighting on state right-of-way, they have to apply for a permit,” Clifford said.
If a permit is granted, the business or group is responsible for installation, maintenance costs and utility bills.
Police looking for a white pick-up truck. If you have information, please call LMPD.
