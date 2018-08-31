Floyd County officials investigating sewage leak

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Floyd County Health Department has opened an investigation into a sewage spill in New Albany.
It was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday behind Kahl’s Body Shop on Mount Tabor Road.
Officials determined a main was broken and 10,000 gallons of raw sewage had leaked into Slate Run Creek.
Between 15 and 25 fish were killed, according to the Emergency Management Agency. FCHD has recommended residents not play or fish in the creek until further notice.
