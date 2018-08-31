FORECAST: T-storms to develop this afternoon

ALERTS: Gusty winds and heavy rain with the afternoon/evening t-storms
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We are on track for a hot afternoon with temperatures back to the 90 degree mark.
Thunderstorms will develop by midafternoon and drift slowly north in motion. With that in mind, locally heavy rain will be the main concern into the evening with some of the more robust thunderstorms. Since these will be in clusters, some will miss out on the rain altogether.
The thunderstorm risk will remain for Saturday with more slow-moving heavy downpours. Coverage of these downpours will ease back as we move into the end of the Labor Day Weekend.
Highs will climb into the 90-95 degree range for the next 7 days. There is a chance that could go longer.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and hot, afternoon t-storms develop (40%) HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Evening t-storms fade (40-20%) LOW: 74°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a few thunderstorms (30%) HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorm (20%) HIGH: 92°
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorm (10%) HIGH: 93°
