Man accused of threatening Boston Globe employees arrested in California

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A California man is facing charges over threats he allegedly made to Boston Globe newspaper employees.
Police took the suspect into custody in Los Angeles Thursday.
His neighbors said they awoke on their quiet Encino street Thursday morning to loud booms.
"About six o'clock this morning, we heard three explosions," said Tim McGowan, one of those neighbors.
What they were hearing was law enforcement arriving at the home of 68-year-old Robert Chain.
"So, we looked out the window, and we could see what looked like an Army-style truck of some kind, and all sorts of guys dressed up in fatigues with submachine guns and all that. There was probably at least 30 or 40 people here," McGowan said.
Chain is accused of making 14 threatening phone calls to the Boston Globe, saying he would shoot and kill people at 4 o'clock on Aug. 16.
The criminal complaint has a transcription of a phone call made to the newspaper, in which Chain allegedly said: “As long as you keep attacking the president, the duly elected president of the United States, in the continuation of your treasonous and seditious acts, I will continue to threat, harass and annoy the Boston Globe, owned by The New York Times, the other fake news.”
Chain allegedly called the press "the enemy of the people," words President Donald Trump has used, in one of his calls to the paper.
Records show Chain owns several guns, and bought a 9mm rifle in May.
Investigators could be seen removing multiple cases and boxes from the home he shares with his wife Betty.
She wouldn't talk about her husband or his arrest, but neighbors did.
"He's such a nice guy. He always helps me with my husband. He's come into my house – everything," said one neighbor, who only provided her first name, Nahid.
Many said they were shocked by the allegations made against Chain.
"He seems like a really nice guy. He was always very nice to us," Blake Oliver said. "He'd hang out in his backyard and listen to classic rock and smoke pot."
One neighbor said he changed after the death of his adult son a few years ago.
"He was mad and angry and yelling," Nahid said.
But Nahid said she doesn't think Chain would have hurt anyone.
Chain is being charged with making threatening communications in interstate commerce, CBS News reported.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Chain faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.
Chain was released Thursday on $50,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Sept. 24.
Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.