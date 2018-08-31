Man charged with arson speaks out in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested and is facing a slew of charges stemming from an incident on August 9.
Police said Nehemiah Dunn, 20, threw multiple “incendiary devices” through the window of a home. The move caused a couch to set fire, which led to significant damage in the home.
Dunn’s child, its mother, her mother and step-father were in the home at the time. The child’s mother had a protective order against Dunn, according to police.
A warrant was issued for Dunn’s arrest and he was taken into custody Thursday. A not guilty plea was entered for Dunn in court on Friday.
Dunn has been charged with giving an officer false identifying information, robbery and four counts of arson, among other charges. His bond was set at $250,000 full cash and he was not appointed a public defender - which he contested in court.
“You’re supposed to be innocent until proven guilty,” Dunn said to the judge. “You don’t have no evidence against me so how am I being held on 250,000 cash?”
“Because I said so,” the judge answered. “Have a good day.”
Dunn is due back in court September 7.
