Man killed in hit-and-run on Westport Road identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man killed on Westport Road in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning has been identified.
Kell Palletti, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky died of blunt force trauma, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said. His autopsy results are still pending.
Paletti was riding his bicycle early Thursday morning when he was struck by a white pickup truck.
The incident happened in front of Westport Middle School
The truck left the scene with the bike still attached to the front grill--it was found about a mile away, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LMPD at 502-574-5673.
