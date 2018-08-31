More bike riders on roads means more chances for bike-involved crashes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nationally, there’s a 12.2% percent increase in bike deaths, according to a 2015 study by Governors Highway Safety Association.
The local cycling community wants to provide education, so the numbers don’t increase in Louisville.
Two cyclists were killed in Jefferson County in separate hit and runs in the past two days. With a lot more cyclists on the road, the chances of accidents rise, but the Louisville Bicycle Club says they don’t have to.
“Before you get on a bike, put a helmet on because that’s your first line of defense,” Andy Murphy, Louisville Bicycle Club President, said.
Murphy said the bike club provides new rider classes. Five years ago he said around 50 people signed up for the classes, now that number has tripled.
“We want people to be safe out there,” Murphy said.
Murphy has been riding for 20 years and said thanks to proper technique, he’s never been hit. Murphy said to start, bicyclists should avoid busy roads.
“I know we have the right to be there, but if you are on a road like Shelbyville Road, that’s a busy situation, so choose your route wisely,” Murphy said.
In two recent bike deaths in Louisville the riders were on Preston Highway and Westport Road.
It wasn’t during rush hour, but both were hit and runs.
“If a person is involved in a collision and they flee, whether they are at fault or not it’s a felony,” Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Ron Fey said.
Fey said you could face five years in prison just for not stopping.
With more people riding bikes as alternatives to cars, he sees a lot of first time riders on the road.
“As a bicyclist you are supposed to abide by all the traffic laws -- that includes stopping at the stop lights and stop signs,” Fey said.
Murphy said if you are going to ride, make sure you are wearing bright clothes and use defensive riding techniques.
“It's important we be out in the lane and act as a vehicle so cars don't try to squeeze between us and the oncoming traffic,” Murphy said.
The bike club gives free safety classes. Labor Day weekend they are fundraising in Bardstown. More information on the ride and how to participate can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.