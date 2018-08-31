Road collapse on Broadway fixed, but construction not complete

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A sewer cave-in under Broadway in downtown Louisville that has impacted traffic since late July has been repaired.
Five lanes of Broadway at Preston Street were closed for emergency sewer line repairs on July 22. That left only one lane in each direction open to traffic.
The void left by the cave-in was approximately 10-feet by 15-feet by 8-feet deep. Brick sewer lines under most of downtown Louisville are about 150 years old, and have caused several problems this summer.
Thursday, the Metropolitan Sewer District said the cave-in has been repaired.
Crews are now working to repair a catch basin in the area, MSD said.
The road will not completely reopen until Sept. 10.
