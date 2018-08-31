Three LMPD officers involved in Explorer case still on the job

The victim in this lawsuit is only identified as C.W. He spoke of how at first he didn’t want to come forward because he felt at one time he had a relationship with Wood when he was 15. It was only as he got older that he realized how much harm he said Wood caused, according to the documents. The lawsuit also points the finger at Kenneth Betts, saying some of the abuse was through force. The documents also describe parties which involved the teen, Brandon Wood and another Explorer having sex.