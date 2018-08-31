Three LMPD officers involved in Explorer case still on the job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Taxpayers are still paying the salaries of some of the officers accused in the LMPD Explorer sex abuse scandal.
That's because three of the officers are still on the job.
Kenneth Betts, accused of sexual abuse, was allowed to resign. Former major Curtis Flaherty, accused of covering the accusations up, was actually promoted after the allegations about the program he supervised surfaced.
Some of the federal lawsuits were unsealed on Thursday. They spoke of lewd parties at the homes of advisors, child sex abuse and intimidation.
A total of seven LMPD officers have been named in the lawsuits. Julie Schmidt accused two of them of participating in an illegal search of a victim’s hotel room. Flaherty retired. This happened after Flaherty was promoted to Major in August 2014.
Flaherty’s retirement came after the chief allowed Kenneth Betts to resign, even as other members of his staff recommended he be fired, according to the Kerry Harvey investigative report.
WAVE 3 News also learned that three of the officers under investigation, including Brad Schuhmann, who is accused of sexual assault, are still officers with LMPD.
Schuhmann made $70,000, Matthew Gelhaousen made $73,000, and Paul Paris made $67,000 in 2017. Combined, they made more than $200,000 last year.
On Friday Chief Conrad would not say anything about the information newly revealed or about how all the good officers in the department are dealing with the blow.
"I'm really not in a position to be able to talk about that because that litigation is still on going," Conrad said.
Usually LMPD reveals when officers who are under investigation are placed on administrative duties, or leave, until that investigation is complete.
Only Wood and Betts have been charged so far.
Flaherty was never placed on administrative duties, but rather moved to Community Relations in September 2016. Fall 2016 was also the time Conrad was notified of a report Flaherty had written about accusations against Betts in 2002 while Betts was a teenager himself and part of the Explorer Program, according to the Kerry Harvey Explorer Report.
Flaherty did not retire until August of 2017.
Taxpayers are now paying for his benefits.
On Friday the list of accusations only grew as we took a look at another lawsuit. In this case, one alleged victim said he was not only abused by Brandon Wood, but also by Kenneth Betts.
The victim in this lawsuit is only identified as C.W. He spoke of how at first he didn’t want to come forward because he felt at one time he had a relationship with Wood when he was 15. It was only as he got older that he realized how much harm he said Wood caused, according to the documents. The lawsuit also points the finger at Kenneth Betts, saying some of the abuse was through force. The documents also describe parties which involved the teen, Brandon Wood and another Explorer having sex.
