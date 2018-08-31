Touchdown Friday Night - Week #3 Preview

"We've got some injuries and we've got some young kids, but that's when you find out about your football team," Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said. "We've got some young kids that have to step up in those injury roles and I think that's how you get better. Nobody likes to lose but it'll teach you something. The quality of opponent we're playing is obviously teaching us something and we're having to play at a speed that we're not used to. We're going to get used to it, and we're going to get used at the right time, and that's the whole key to this thing."