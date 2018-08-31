Touchdown Friday Night - Week #3 Preview

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Week #3 of Touchdown Friday Night features the first home game for first-year St. X head coach Kevin Wallace.
Wallace spent 32 seasons as the head coach at Warren East and Bowling Green, winning 299 games. The opponent on Friday night is his former school -- Bowling Green.
"I think that when the bus gets here that'll probably be a little difficult for me, but when the game is ready to start, I'll be focused on what our team is doing," Wallace said. "I wish those kids the best of luck. I hope Bowling Green goes 14-1 and wins the state championship. I just hope they lose Friday night."
If the Purples, who are 2-0, do lose, it would be the 300th career win for Wallace.
His St. X career kicked off with a 19-16 loss at DeSales two weeks ago.
“We didn’t start off the way we wanted to start off -- DeSales had a lot to do with that -- but I think that watching tape, going through a lot of things last week in the opening week, we understand we need to improve the physicality of our football team,” Wallace said. “Run the football better. Defend the run better. Not turn the ball over. Take better care of the ball every time we’ve got it.”
Trinity is 0-2. The Rocks have dropped close games to Carmel and Warren Central, both from Indiana. Two losses by a combined four points. Trinity visits Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati on Friday night.
"We've got some injuries and we've got some young kids, but that's when you find out about your football team," Trinity head coach Bob Beatty said. "We've got some young kids that have to step up in those injury roles and I think that's how you get better. Nobody likes to lose but it'll teach you something. The quality of opponent we're playing is obviously teaching us something and we're having to play at a speed that we're not used to. We're going to get used to it, and we're going to get used at the right time, and that's the whole key to this thing."
The last time Trinity started off 0-2, in 2014, they ended the season by winning the 6A State Championship.
Moore High School is off to a 2-0 start for the second time in three years. The Mustangs are one of just six Jefferson County teams that are still unbeaten.
“The thing that I like most about these guys, they like to practice," Mustangs head coach Rob Reader said. “They come out here, they compete everyday, they want to be here. They want to get better. They like being coached.”
Moore visits Seneca on Friday.
The other games that we'll have highlights of are DeSales at Holy Cross, J'town at North Bullitt, Southern at Bullitt Central, Central Hardin at Christian Academy, Doss at Male and Bedford North Lawrence at Jeffersonville.
Catch all the highlights, plus the Player of the Week, on Touchdown Friday Night.
