Trump wanted to buy National Enquirer’s dirt on him, report says

(CNN) - President Donald Trump was so concerned about potentially damaging stories coming out before the 2016 election, he and attorney Michael Cohen tried to buy and bury all the dirt the National Enquirer had on him, according to a New York Times report.
The report says the pair once discussed a plan to buy all stories the National Enquirer had collected on Trump, going back to the 1980s.
The discussion is strongly hinted at in a secret audio recording made by Cohen, and released exclusively to CNN by his lawyers in July.
On that tape, Trump and Cohen are heard discussing setting up a payment system to American Media Inc., the National Enquirer's parent company.
"It's all the stuff - all the stuff,” Cohen says in that recording. "Um, I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David."
David is David Pecker, the head of American Media.
Pecker had a cozy relationship with the president. And to protect him, he would dig up the dirt on Trump, often paying for the stories and then burying them in a practice called “catch and kill.”
The Associated Press reports unsavory stories were kept in a safe at the company. And according to The Times, that safe contained decades of material on the president.
The material is believed to contain information about his marital woes and lawsuits, lists of sensitive sources, and tips about alleged affairs.
Cohen and Trump even discussed a backup plan, just in case Pecker - the holder of the secrets - was no longer around.
“It’s all the stuff, all the stuff, because you never know where that company - you never know where he’s gonna be,” Cohen says in the tape.
Trump responds, offering a hypothetical of what could go wrong.
"He gets hit by a truck,” Trump says.
"Correct,” Cohen tells him.
Trump and Cohen also mention Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in their plans to pay for the information.
The Times reports that Trump never did buy all of the stories from American Media.
But in his guilty plea last week, Cohen admitted to buying the silence of Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who alleged affairs with Trump.
Cohen also said the payments were directed by then-candidate Trump.
Trump denied those affairs.
Both Pecker and Weisselberg helped the government with its case against Cohen, in exchange for immunity.
With the immunity deals, it's unclear what other "secrets" they may now be sharing with federal prosecutors.
