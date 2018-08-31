Unclaimed Purple Heart Medals Returned to Families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For 23 years, seven purple hearts sat in an envelope in the LMPD Property Room, unclaimed. Now, they have been returned to their families.
Typically when something is abandoned and unclaimed in the LMPD Property Room, the items are sent out to be destroyed. But the two women who found them knew that shouldn't be their fate.
They got in touch with an organization called Purple Hearts Reunited, who then found the families.
"They did incredible research. And when I was called by them and said I was the only living survivor of Leopold, it was stunning,” said Tom Plaut, who is the son of Ensign Robert L. Leopold.
His father was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and he was adopted by another family. He said with this discovery, he is learning more about his biological family.
Somehow the Purple Hearts ended up in the LMPD’s Property Room.
"These medals are turning up all over our country. Abandoned homes, vehicles, furniture, metal detector enthusiasts are finding them buried in the ground,” Major Zachariah Fike, the Founder of Purple Hearts Reunited, said.
Fike also shared the story of a dog who dug up a medal, which was then returned to the owner’s family. He said medals are being found at the rate of 1.5 per day. And that it’s his mission to reunite them with his family.
Friday the medals were returned to the families of:
- SK3c Kenneth L. Sullivan, WWII
- 2LT Carl F. Ellinger, WWII
- Ensign Robert L. Leopold, WWII
- F2c Lenvil L. Watkins, WWII
- S1c George J. Burch, WWII
- F1c Wilbert T. Bray, WWII
- PFC Clarence A. Allgeier, WWII
"These seven men were all Louisvillians. Each born here about a century ago. Think about what was happening in Louisville if we could time transport ourselves back to 1918,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad gave a special award to the two women who worked in the property room, and recognized the importance of the medals. He said he understands the sacrifices made by the families in attendance, and the men they lost.
