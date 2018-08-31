UofL fans looking to see what Cards can do against ’Bama

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After all the negative news Cardinal Fans have had to deal with over the past several months, fans who plan to be watching Saturday’s match-up between the Cards and top-ranked Alabama said they are ready for some football and can’t wait to see what happens.
University of Louisville fans are ready for Coach Bobby Petrino and the Cards to put it out there Saturday night.
“I’ve been pumped for the last month and a half for our team,” UofL Student Austin Pollard said.
WAVE 3 News was with the Cards Friday afternoon as they loaded a plane in Louisville and took off for Orlando.
Back at Cardinal Stadium, UofL student Morgan Stucky stayed positive,
“We’ve got a pretty solid team this year, so I’m excited and we’ll be cheering them on in Louisville,” Stucky said.
Fans who couldn’t make the trip are keeping fingers crossed for a good game and have their party plans ready.
“I’m excited for all the snacks and the in-home pre-gaming and tailgating and getting to watch the game from my couch!” student Cameron Curry laughed.
“I have a bunch of cousins and family members that are at the game," Pollard said.
He said he could not get a ticket.
“I unfortunately have to work for the company they own, Shively Sporting Goods,” Pollard smiled.
Cards fan Lolita Bonds was among those buying tickets to upcoming home games.
“We all got the Cards' backs, so we just want a good game.” Bonds said of the opener in Orlando.
Other fans said they are excited to see the end zone stadium expansion.
UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra tweeted an update Friday saying the construction is "getting closer.”
“I’m pretty positive a lot of people are going to be coming out to more games,” Pollard said of the new expansion.
Kathleen Stacy was buying some tickets for her parents.
“They love football, and it’s for my dad’s birthday, so hopefully they enjoy it," Stacy said.
Student Keegan Gentry didn’t predict a win over top ranked 'Bama, but with plenty of questions about his team, he’s looking forward to see what they can do.
“I’m excited to see Puma, hopefully he becomes like a little Lamar 2.0, but we’ll see. Hopefully he doesn’t get hurt, that’s all I’m worried about," Gentry said.
Fans said they are looking forward to seeing all the new bells and whistles at Cardinal Stadium during the first home game September 8 at 7 p.m. against Indiana State.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.