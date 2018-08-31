Would you wear it? $9,000 coat is actually seven coats in one

This designer coat from Balenciaga takes the layered look to the extreme. (Adelberg, Liz)
By Liz Adelberg | August 31, 2018 at 5:16 AM EST - Updated August 31 at 7:10 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Luxury designer Balenciaga is known for some unconventional fashion pieces. The company that brought you the $1,200 shirt with another shirt attached has done it again.

It’s a coat made up of seven layers of other coats - hoodies and fleeces with front patch pockets and a drawstring hood. If you’re cold-natured, this could be the coat for you. And fashion like this is not cheap. It will set you back $9,000.

The coat has been trending on social media, naturally.

