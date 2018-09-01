Crews respond to fire in the Highlands

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road in the Highlands neighborhood.
By Erin O'Neil | September 1, 2018 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated September 1 at 6:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews responded to a fire at Time and Space, a bar in the 1200 block of Bardstown Road, on Saturday.

A call came in around 6:32 p.m. of a fire at the business.

The Louisville Fire Department arrived three minutes after the call and found fire showing outside the building.

The LFD shut the area down--including parts of Bardstown Road--and began working the fire.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to gain control of the flames, Metrosafe said. The fire was under control just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

No one was injured.

Metro Arson was called to the scene as part of normal procedure to investigate.

It was unclear what started the fire.

