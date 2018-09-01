FORECAST: Tailgating in Lexington or Orlando? HOT HOT HOT weather, with a few storms, too

By lunch time, a chance for a few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, and that threat will linger into this afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time Saturday, but if you get stuck under a thunderstorm this afternoon, expect extremely heavy rain, gusty winds, and a lot of lightning. High temperatures today will warm close to 90, with a heat index in the mid 90s. As we lose the daytime heating, storms will diminish and we’ll turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.