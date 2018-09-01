FORECAST: Tailgating in Lexington or Orlando? HOT HOT HOT weather, with a few storms, too

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Happy Saturday, friends! Ready to sweat?
A late-season heat wave is underway, and a long stretch of 90-degree days are in our future.
By lunch time, a chance for a few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, and that threat will linger into this afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time Saturday, but if you get stuck under a thunderstorm this afternoon, expect extremely heavy rain, gusty winds, and a lot of lightning. High temperatures today will warm close to 90, with a heat index in the mid 90s. As we lose the daytime heating, storms will diminish and we’ll turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.
Temperatures will warm into the low 90s, with a heat index near 100 degrees, Sunday and Labor Day, with a 10-percent storm chance. This heat wave will roll into next week with 90s through next weekend.
FORECAST
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered storm chance through early evening (30%) HIGH: 88°
SUNDAY Partly sunny, isolated storms (20%) HIGH: 90° LOW: 74°
