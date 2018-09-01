Here’s why Alabama will cover Saturday’s -25 against Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s safe to say UofL sports fans might sometimes let their biases creep into their judgment.
The red-sweatered hopefuls aren’t alone; many of us are homers. I mean, my Warriors, Tide, Yankees, Blue Devils and Patriots don’t win championships every year, but I go into each season expecting them to.
So by all means, paint your faces and hit your local Roosters or Cluckers or wherever you eat wings and watch ball, and cheer for those Cards of yours. But if you’re thinking about a wager on Saturday’s nationally televised sports duel with Alabama, consider this before doing so.
(BTW, my handsome boss Ken probably would prefer I disclaim that this article is by no means scientific or something like that. But it kind of is.)
My hypothesis is this, and take it with a dome of salt: Bet on Alabama to cover -25.
Why? Because if you go back a decade or so, Nick Saban’s Alabama squad often crushes its early-season Power 5 opponents. The easy interpretation here calls to mind one of the best awful sportswriter cliches: “You give Saban an entire summer to prepare for one game, you can forget about it.” Maybe that’s true, but I don’t care. I’m all about these numbers, boss.
To wit:
Alabama was a 7.5-point favorite over Florida State in last year’s opener and beat the Seminoles, 24-7. Want more season-opening examples?
+ 2016: Alabama (-9 on the low end; -13.5 on the high) defeated USC 52-6
+ 2015: Alabama (-10; -13) defeated Wisconsin 35-17
+ 2014: Alabama (-25.5) defeated West Virginia 33-23
+ 2013: Alabama (-21.5) defeated Virginia Tech 35-10
+ 2012: Alabama (-14) defeated Michigan 41-14
So in the last six season openers, Alabama has gone 5-1 against the spread, against strong competition and often big numbers. An average margin of victory of 25 points is fairly impressive.
The previous two seasons, Alabama played against Penn State in a home-and-home series. Both games were played in Week 2:
+ 2011: Alabama (-10) defeated Penn State 27-11
+ 2010: Alabama (-13) defeated Penn State 24-3
And in its 2009 season opener, Alabama was a 6.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech, and won, 34-24.
So if you’re wondering about a team that’s 8-1 ATS in early-season games against reputable Power 5 squads, there’s no reason to think Alabama won’t beat Louisville by four touchdowns. And that’s just the paper test. Regarding the eye test? Have you not heard countless experts suggesting this could be one of Saban’s best Alabama teams yet?
