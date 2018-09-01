John Schnatter files second suit against Papa John’s

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Schantter has filed a lawsuit against the Papa John’s board of directors and CEO.
The complaint alleged CEO Steve Ritchie and board members are harming the company by repeatedly breaching their duties.
Papa John’s said the lawsuit is without merit.
Schnatter resigned as Papa John’s chairman in July after reports that he used a racial slur during a media training conference call. He claimed the statement was taken out of context and remains the company’s biggest shareholder.
Schnatter filed a first suit against Papa John’s in late July, claiming he was seeking to inspect company documents.
The second suit has become the latest point of contention between the embattled pizza king and the company he founded. At the end of August, Schnatter sent a message to Papa John’s employees through the launch of a new website, savepapajohns.com. On the site he expresses his love for the company, employees and customers.
In an open letter on the website, Schnatter said the board will not let him talk to those employees, and that the website is his way of doing so.
