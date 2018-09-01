Phone scam targets businesses with fake LG&E threat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LG&E is warning customers to watch out for a phone scam targeting Louisville area businesses.
It apparently aims to catch customers by surprise by sounding like an authentic call from LG&E.
Customers report receiving calls from a man claiming to be an LG&E lineman on his way to cut off their electricity. He instructs the customer to call an 800 number to arrange payment through gift cards.
WAVE 3 News called the number and listened to a professional quality voice recording instructing the caller to pick from a selection of prompts. We were put on hold to the sound of classical music which was interrupted occasionally by a voice apologizing for the long hold time. A “representative” never answered our call and we eventually ended the call.
Others targeted by the scam however describe being pressured to act quickly under the threat of having their electricity turned off.
“They let them know the amount that’s due on their account supposedly,” LG&E Media Relations Director Natasha Collins said, “and tell them they can take care of that amount by providing a gift card from one of two local establishments.”
Collins said LG&E would never call and make this kind of a request. Instructions to pay your bill with a gift card should be a big red flag.
LG&E offers this advice:
- Secure your personal information: LG&E and KU will never call and ask for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information.
- Always remember you have bill payment options: LG&E and KU offer customers a variety of official payment options. A complete list can be found at here.
- First check with LG&E and KU if you’re suspicious: Customers who receive a suspicious live phone call, an email or letter should call LG&E and KU which will always verify official communications. LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444 (outside Louisville at 1-800-331-7370); KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600.
