Prohibition Craft Spirits mixes legal moonshine, business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Inside of a building off Preston Highway and Old Fern Valley Road, officers said they found one of the biggest moonshine operations Metro ABC officers had seen in years.
Officers said they produced up to 200 gallons of moonshine a week.
"When you saw the pictures from the outside. I mean, it's like they were hiding it," Keith Hazelbaker told WAVE 3 News.
Hazelbaker, the President of Prohibition Craft Spirits on Baxter Road, paid attention to that headline.
He paid the price and went through the heartache of distilling liquor the legal way.
"It was more complicated than I ever thought it would be," he said. "That first wall you showed, that took 11 months and tens, and probably over six figures to get that all," he said of all the licenses he possesses.
He explained there are several things that have to line up to get all your licensing.
The process for him was a little harder.
Hazelbaker took over after Derby City Spirits, which operated in his same building, and was busted for making illegal moonshine in 2015.
"Actually, that's what they made the most of, moonshine," he said.
The illegal operation had nothing to do with Hazelbaker, but it still took eight months for him to get his federal license.
Now they distill vodka, rum, gin and an agave spirit. But they still had a little moonshine to show off.
In the works--a craft moonshine of his own for next summer with the licenses to go with it.
"I just don't understand why you would do it that way because they'll put you in jail, you know," he said of illegal operations.
Prohibition Craft Spirits has a bar and do tours with tastings.
Visit https://prohibitioncraftspirits.com/ for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.