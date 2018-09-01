Touchdown Friday Night scores

Your TDFN scoreboard for Aug. 31, 2018

August 31, 2018 at 9:07 PM EST - Updated September 1 at 12:02 AM

KENTUCKY SCORES

+ Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 21, Trinity 14 (called in 3Q due to weather)

+ Hart County 27, Bethlehem 20

+ Atherton 42, Shawnee 0

+ LaRue County 55, Thomas Nelson 21

+ Butler 46, Western 0

+ Valley 27, Iroquois 12

+ Moore 51, Seneca 6

+ Grayson County 42, Edmonson County 12

+ Eminence 52, Fort Knox 6

+ DeSales 28, Holy Cross 3

+ Kentucky Country Day 14, Washington Country 7

+ Bardstown 20, Marion County 6

+ Meade County 36, Shelby County 0

+ Pleasure Ridge Park 21, Eastern 14

+ North Bullitt 30, Jeffersontown 7

+ Frankfort 64, North College Hill (Ohio) 6

+ Barren County Adair County

+ Male 50, Doss 0

+ Logan County 46, Breckinridge County 0

+ Bowling Green 24, St. Xavier 21

+ Fairdale 31, Nelson County 24

+ Ballard 38, Collins 6

+ Christian Academy of Louisville 49, Central Hardin 21

+ Bullitt Central 40, Southern 14

+ Adair County 20, Barren County 19

+ Waggener 49, North Oldham 6

+ Bullitt East 13, Spencer County 7

+ Daviess County 20, John Hardin 18

+ Henry County at Grant County

+ Central at Fern Creek (postponed to Saturday)

INDIANA SCORES

+ Bedford North Lawrence 34, Jeffersonville 12

+ Paoli 34, Springs Valley 16

+ New Albany 55, Jennings County 17

+ Floyd Central 59, Madison 0

+ West Washington 36, Mitchell 22

+ Salem 31, Scottsburg 12

+ North Harrison 42, Corydon Central 7

+ Columbus East 42, Seymour 6

+ Brownstown Central 48, Eastern 8

+ Charlestown 41, Clarksville 12

+ Providence 20, Silver Creek 12

