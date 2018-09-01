Touchdown Friday Night scores

KENTUCKY SCORES
+ Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 21, Trinity 14 (called in 3Q due to weather)
+ Hart County 27, Bethlehem 20
+ Atherton 42, Shawnee 0
+ LaRue County 55, Thomas Nelson 21
+ Butler 46, Western 0
+ Valley 27, Iroquois 12
+ Moore 51, Seneca 6
+ Grayson County 42, Edmonson County 12
+ Eminence 52, Fort Knox 6
+ DeSales 28, Holy Cross 3
+ Kentucky Country Day 14, Washington Country 7
+ Bardstown 20, Marion County 6
+ Meade County 36, Shelby County 0
+ Pleasure Ridge Park 21, Eastern 14
+ North Bullitt 30, Jeffersontown 7
+ Frankfort 64, North College Hill (Ohio) 6
+ Barren County Adair County
+ Male 50, Doss 0
+ Logan County 46, Breckinridge County 0
+ Bowling Green 24, St. Xavier 21
+ Fairdale 31, Nelson County 24
+ Ballard 38, Collins 6
+ Christian Academy of Louisville 49, Central Hardin 21
+ Bullitt Central 40, Southern 14
+ Adair County 20, Barren County 19
+ Waggener 49, North Oldham 6
+ Bullitt East 13, Spencer County 7
+ Daviess County 20, John Hardin 18
+ Henry County at Grant County
+ Central at Fern Creek (postponed to Saturday)
INDIANA SCORES
+ Bedford North Lawrence 34, Jeffersonville 12
+ Paoli 34, Springs Valley 16
+ New Albany 55, Jennings County 17
+ Floyd Central 59, Madison 0
+ West Washington 36, Mitchell 22
+ Salem 31, Scottsburg 12
+ North Harrison 42, Corydon Central 7
+ Columbus East 42, Seymour 6
+ Brownstown Central 48, Eastern 8
+ Charlestown 41, Clarksville 12
+ Providence 20, Silver Creek 12
